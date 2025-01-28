Reag Investimentos Debuts On B3 With $35 Billion Under Management

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Reag Investimentos has made a bold entrance into Brazil's through an unconventional reverse IPO. The company now manages R$220 billion ($35.48 billion) in assets and R$20 billion ($3.23 billion) in wealth, marking a significant new player in the industry.



João Carlos Mansur, CEO of Reag Capital, celebrated the company's debut on the B3 . This milestone follows a R$793 million ($0.13 billion) capital increase and the strategic of Getninjas, a move that fast-tracked Reag's path to public trading.



Under the leadership of Robert van Dijk, a veteran in asset management, Reag Investimentos aims to shake up the financial services sector. The company's rapid growth stems from 15 strategic acquisitions since 2023, significantly expanding its investment offerings.



Reag now faces the challenge of increasing its free float to 25% within 18 months to meet B3 requirements. Mansur hinted at a future share offering to achieve this goal, signaling potential opportunities for investors.



The company's strategy focuses on real economy solutions, offering asset management for real estate, infrastructure, credit, and private equity. This approach sets Reag apart in the Brazilian financial landscape.



As Brazil's first hybrid asset and wealth management company on B3, Reag Investimentos represents a new breed of financial institution. Its performance will likely influence market trends and potentially reshape the country's financial sector.



This innovative business model, blending traditional asset management with wealth services, could set a new standard in the industry. Investors and market watchers will keenly observe how Reag navigates its unique position in the public market.

