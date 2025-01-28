عربي


Azerbaijani Savatists Finish Int'l Tournament With Eleven Medals

1/28/2025 6:10:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani athletes have shown high results at the traditional Budapest Savate Open tournament (savat asso and savat kombat) held in the Hungarian capital, Azernews reports.

Around 350 athletes from more than 15 countries took part in the competition, the Azerbaijan Savate Federation told AZERTAC. The Azerbaijani team was represented by 11 athletes in the age categories of cadets, juniors, youth and adults.

In the cadet category, Mehman Rasul (30 kg) and Muhammad Rasul (35 kg) rose to the top step of the podium.

Among the young men, Yusif Khalilzade (45 kg) won the gold medal, Omar Namazov (45 kg) and Maharram Aliyev (55 kg) claimed silver, and Rafael Mammadov (50 kg) took bronze.

In the youth category, Ugur Guliyev (48 kg) won the gold medal. Among adults, Beyrek Bagirov (85 kg), Syanan Babazade (85+ kg) and Hikmet Khalilov (95+ kg) claimed bronze medals.

The success of Tural Baloghlanov (65 kg), who won the Savat Combat Cup match among adults, deserves special attention.

