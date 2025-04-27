403
Amir Offers Condolences To Iran President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on the victims of the explosion at Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani also sent a cable of condolences to President Pezeshkian on the victims of the explosion.
