Jennifer Winget Wraps Up Shooting For Her Upcoming Mystery Thriller With Parineeti Chopra

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Winget has wrapped up shooting for her highly anticipated mystery thriller, where she stars alongside Parineeti Chopra.

On Sunday, the 'Dill Mill Gayye' actress took to her Instagram to announce the wrap-up of the project, sharing a few photos with the cast and crew members. For the caption, Jennifer wrote,“... and it's a wrap!!! So incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the unforgettable memories made over the last few weeks! A huge thank you to each and every one of you who made this experience so amazing! Thank you!”

In the photos, Winget can be seen posing with the film's leading lady, Parineeti Chopra, director Rensil D'Silva, and the rest of the team. Over the past few weeks, the team has been shooting for the film in Shimla, with Parineeti sharing glimpses of the behind-the-scenes moments on social media.

The upcoming untitled mystery thriller will mark Parineeti Chopra's much-anticipated Netflix series debut. The show is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions. It is written and directed by Rensil D'Silva, the acclaimed writer-director behind films like“Rang De Basanti” and“Ungli.”

Speaking about the new series, the creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D'Silva shared in a statement,“We are thrilled to collaborate on this noir mystery thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Jennifer Winget, she started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film“Akele Hum Akele Tum” and made her TV debut in 2002 with“Shaka Laka Boom Boom.” Jennifer is widely recognized for her roles in popular shows such as“Kasautii Zindagii Kay,”“Dill Mill Gayye,”“Beyhadh,” and“Bepannah.”