Iran, US Nuclear Talks in Muscat Indicate Progress
(MENAFN) The third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, held in Muscat and mediated by the Omani government, wrapped up on Saturday.
In a press briefing after the talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, noted that this round was "more serious than before" and emphasized that the two sides have "gradually entered more technical details" regarding nuclear matters.
Araghchi further explained that discussions are moving from broader topics to more specific issues. "We are now gradually moving from general topics to more specialized issues," he said.
He also mentioned the presence of economic experts during this round, adding that in future sessions, an expert from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is expected to join the talks.
During this round, both parties exchanged written opinions several times, including submitting and receiving written questions and answers, with the assistance of the Omani mediators.
According to Araghchi, further reviews will take place in the respective capitals before the next round of discussions.
He expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations with Washington could lead to meaningful progress, while acknowledging that the Iranian side remains “hopeful, but extremely cautious.”
When asked about the scope of the talks, Araghchi clarified that the focus of the negotiations remains on nuclear issues, emphasizing that Tehran "will not accept negotiating on any other issue."
He added that the opposing side has "respected" this stance throughout the three rounds of indirect discussions, and while some differences between the two parties are significant, others are less so.
