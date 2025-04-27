403
Water Surge from India Triggers Moderate Flooding in Muzaffarabad, Kashmir
(MENAFN) Water levels in a major river surged in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Saturday, resulting in “moderate flooding” and prompting a warning from local officials.
In a brief announcement, a spokesperson for the district administration in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, advised residents to steer clear of areas near the Jhelum River.
"Due to India releasing more water than usual into the Jhelum River, there is moderate flooding," the spokesperson explained.
Authorities also cautioned locals to avoid the riverbanks and prevent livestock from approaching the water.
A reporter in Muzaffarabad noted many residents gathered on bridges to observe the heavy flow of water coursing through the city. No immediate reports of damage were received.
The Jhelum River originates in Indian-administered Kashmir, flowing through Azad Kashmir before reaching Punjab.
As of 12:30 GMT, there had been no statement from India regarding the updated water levels.
This incident follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, on Tuesday, which claimed 26 lives.
New Delhi labeled the assault a "terror attack" with alleged "cross-border" ties, blaming Pakistan.
However, Islamabad has distanced itself from the recent attack, expressing that it was "concerned" and offered condolences to the families of the victims.
In response, India announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which governs water distribution between the two nations for six rivers in the Indus Basin. India also closed the sole land crossing between the countries.
Pakistan retaliated by halting trade and closing its airspace to Indian-owned airlines.
