Qatar Charity, UNHCR Provide Humanitarian Aid To Burkinabe Refugees In Ghana
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its active and effective role in addressing major humanitarian challenges faced by communities worldwide, Qatar Charity has launched a new relief intervention for refugees from Burkina Faso in the Kintampo Municipality of the Bono East Region in Ghana. This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Ghana Refugee Board.
The aid distribution, recently launched in the Ata Akura area of Bono East, included weather-resistant tents, water purification devices, solar lamps, and other essential emergency supplies aimed at improving living conditions for Burkinabe refugees.
During the aid distribution ceremony, Eng. Hassan Odeh, Director of Qatar Charity in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, emphasized Qatar Charity's commitment to supporting Ghana's national development agenda through strategic partnerships. He highlighted the significance of the organization's collaboration with UNHCR, which not only enhances refugee welfare but also brings benefits to host communities.
He noted that the relief provided, especially the durable tents, serves as an immediate solution to ensure safe shelter during the rainy season, reinforcing the humanitarian commitment of Qatar Charity to vulnerable populations.
Nida Jehu-Mazo, Head of UNHCR's Office in Ghana, expressed gratitude to all parties that offered Burkinabe refugees a haven after fleeing their country in search of security.
She stated: "In partnership with Qatar Charity, the Ghana Refugee Board, and other stakeholders, we have been able to provide essential relief supplies ahead of the rainy season. At the same time, we are working together to develop more sustainable solutions.
She emphasized that this partnership aims, in the medium term, to promote self-reliance among Burkinabe refugees and the host communities.
Jehu also reaffirmed UNHCR's commitment to securing long-term shelter for refugees and highlighted ongoing strategic initiatives to ensure access to essential social services and livelihood opportunities. Among these is the Sustainable Refugee Agribusiness Response initiative, which seeks to empower both Burkinabe refugees and host communities in Bono East by facilitating access to farmland, investing in agricultural skills, and creating practical pathways to economic stability and income generation-ultimately reducing dependence on humanitarian aid.
Several Burkinabe refugees in Ghana expressed appreciation for the critical aid provided by Qatar Charity and UNHCR, particularly the supplies that protect them from the heavy rain's characteristic of the region's tropical climate.
