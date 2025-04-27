403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Lauds Qatar's Role In DRC-M23 Joint Declaration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric stated that the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has lauded Qatar's role in facilitating the signing of the joint declaration between representatives of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance March 23 Movement (M23) in Doha. He noted that the UN mission welcomed the signing of the declaration, describing it as an important step toward de-escalating the conflict. The mission emphasised that the agreement reflects the shared commitment of both parties to establish a truce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment