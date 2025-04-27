Michelle Pfeiffer Expresses Concern Over Hollywood No Longer Being Industry Town

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer is busy shooting for 'Margo's Got Money Problems in Los Angeles, California. It is a streaming adaptation of the bestselling novel co-starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

In the last 20 years or so, Pfeiffer says of the 23 projects she's worked on, only three have shot in the city, reports 'Variety'.

“That's crazy", the three-time Oscar nominated said following her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

As per 'Variety', like so many people in television and movies, Pfeiffer worries Los Angeles is on the verge of no longer being an industry town.

“I don't know a lot about the politics of it all, but I know you need to bring back tax incentives”, the actress said.“People look at the bottom line for productions - where are we going to get the most for our dollars because you want all that money to go on screen, and if you're saving $4 million by going somewhere else, or even a million, that's huge".

She added,“I know it's probably more complicated than it appears, but the jobs are not gone. They've just moved. We gotta bring them back”.

Pfeiffer also recalled her first acting job, a Ford truck commercial. She was given the day off by her boss at a Von's in Orange County, she was a cashier, to shoot the spot in Malibu.

“You know, when I started out, all I initially thought was, 'Can I make a living? And if I could make a living doing this, that would be fantastic'”, she says.“That would have been good enough for me”.

Fast forward about 45 years to today. Pfeiffer admits she had a case of the jitters before speaking at the ceremony.

“I was just so nervous”, says Pfeiffer, who stars in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming series 'Madison'.

“I get really nervous about public speaking", she added.

During her remarks, Pfeiffer said she fell in love with acting while taking a theater class when she was a junior in high school.

“I caught the bug”, she said in her speech.