Closing The Hope Gap: How Communications Can Drive Social Acceptance

MENAFN - PRovoke) At a time when the promise of a more inclusive future seems at odds with the current state of social progress and political policy, a new report from The Unmistakables – titled The Hope Gap – highlights the crucial role of communications professionals in bridging the divide. This gap, as defined by the report, represents the space between what society hopes for in terms of social acceptance, and the reality of what we are experiencing today.The Hope Gap examines societal challenges and is also a call to action for businesses, marketers, and media outlets to step up and drive tangible change. The report emphasises that the forces preventing social progress – systemic inequality, divisive media narratives, and corporate inaction – must be addressed holistically.Explaining the use of“acceptance”, the report states:“A lot of people talk about tolerance, respect, or even celebration when it comes to living amongst people of different backgrounds. We use the term 'acceptance' to refer to a society where people are welcomed as they are regardless of their identity characteristics.”Focusing on three sectors – business, marketing, and media – the report identifies 10 practical actions (see below) that professionals in each field can take to close the gap between hope and reality.The report argues that business, marketing and media not only shape societal narratives but also hold the power to influence culture and drive social progress. One particularly pressing issue it tackles is the tension between inclusivity and the campaign models that dominate the PR and marketing industries.Speaking to PRovoke Media, The Unmistakables founder Asad Dhunna explained how the report came about:“Last summer we were looking at the political horizon and Project 2025 – there were indications that DEI would be under more scrutiny. We were looking at how to continue to have impact and what really works – a lot of that is not a sexy story, it's about process design and leadership. We felt that in general people are feeling a lot less hopeful – look at the riots in the UK after the general election last summer, then the hope of Kamala Harris in the run up to the US election, and then the actual result – so we wanted to do something around the notion of hope.”The Unmistakables looked at media and brand sentiment analysis, and put together a roundtable with clients and others, including leaders from agencies such as Golin, Hope&Glory and Omnicom, media outlets such as ITV and Contagious, brands such as Burberry and Unilever, and organisations such as More in Common.“We looked at three areas of where we see hope existing,” Dhunna said.“First, around business, focused on systems, polices, process and leadership; second around marketing and what marketers can do to communicate positive stories; and third, the media, and how stories are put out in the media around inclusion. We went into a lot of depth and co-created this report with our clients.”He said one of the problems for bridging that gap in the communications industry is that it operates in an“attention economy” where the rush to capture attention often results in superficial or performative acts; the real challenge is creating media that does more than just grab attention – it should foster understanding and drive change.“Comms needs to get more gravitas around the place of earned media in culture. We want to create thumb-stopping content, but is that the right outcome, or is there something higher-ordered than that? Do we want to create change in how people are discussing a certain subject, or create real change?”He added:“People aren't finding space to discuss this. We need places and space to remove the anxiety of what we're feeling, reading and scrolling through. Everyone should be talking about it, but it's not easy to talk about, because it's fundamentally linked to politics and beliefs. The report was validation that for our industry and agencies to move forward, that is going to take systemic change. How do we role model good behaviour as leaders, set standards, and push back against clients? We need to collaborate.”The Hope Gap challenges corporate leaders to move beyond diversity statements and initiatives that are often seen as performative. Instead, companies are encouraged to adopt long-term strategies that integrate DEI into their core operations and processes. As the report emphasises, businesses have an opportunity to shape social acceptance by implementing systemic changes. This could involve rethinking hiring processes, pay gaps, and leadership representation, and a move beyond simply“reporting” on diversity to making it an embedded part of culture.Dhunna said:“It became clear to us that for businesses to move forward, systemic change is needed. How do we role-model good behaviour as leaders? How do we set standards and push back against clients? It's about collaboration and creating space for those tough conversations.”The report also addresses the challenge of leadership accountability in driving inclusion. It stresses that leaders need to model inclusive behaviours actively, ensuring that DEI is not just a responsibility of HR or a diversity officer but is embraced at the highest levels of the organisation.Another persistent issue in the marketing and communications industry identified in the report is a tendency towards tokenism, where companies feature diverse individuals or causes without truly reflecting diversity within their teams or organisations. Marketers are urged to embrace authenticity and to ensure that DEI is integrated into every stage of the campaign process, from concept to execution.“A lot of marketers have learned to showcase diversity in their campaigns, but this is often a reaction to external pressure,” it states.“What is often missing is the true internal commitment to diversity, which reflects in the creative output.”For communications professionals, this means recognising that diverse voices must be present not only in the content but in the creation process itself. Having a truly diverse team in place is crucial for ensuring that campaigns resonate with diverse audiences and avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes.As Dhunna points out, marketers must ask themselves whether they are creating short-term buzz or long-term cultural change:“We operate in the attention economy, so it's about understanding those dynamics. Are you trying to grab attention or create real understanding? We want to create thumb-stopping content, but is that the right outcome, or is there something higher-ordered than that?”The report also provides an in-depth examination of how the media plays a central role in shaping public perceptions of inclusion. By examining how marginalised communities are portrayed in mainstream media, The Hope Gap highlights the risks of perpetuating negative stereotypes that undermine progress.In particular, it stresses the importance of moving away from the sensationalism that dominates the media landscape, and calls for journalists and communicators to focus on“holistic storytelling”– narratives that represent the full spectrum of human experiences and highlight the agency and strength of marginalised groups, rather than focusing on victimhood.“The media has a responsibility to amplify positive portrayals of marginalized communities,” the report states.“This is not just about creating more inclusive content, but about shifting the narrative towards empowerment and shared humanity.”Dhunna said the conversations that led to the report left him“70% hopeful” for the future:“People were connected, and suddenly we had new partnerships and potential. We need more conversation, dialogue and debate.”

. Many businesses and organisations operate under assumptions that may not hold true in today's rapidly evolving cultural landscape. Professionals are encouraged to regularly assess and challenge these assumptions to ensure that their actions are aligned with the needs of their diverse audiences.. While responding to crises is important, businesses must shift towards proactive efforts. This means being prepared to drive change and embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into everyday practices rather than reacting only when forced by external pressures.. A sustainable approach to inclusion requires strategic planning. Businesses are advised to develop long-term frameworks that prioritise DEI across all operations, from product design to marketing and employee policies.. The marketing sector has been criticised for tokenism and superficial engagement with DEI. The report urges marketers to move beyond performative gestures and focus on creating campaigns that are authentic and resonate with diverse audiences.. By setting clear expectations and standards around DEI, agencies and clients can ensure that diversity and inclusion are embedded in every aspect of their work, from creative ideation to campaign execution.. Leaders within organisations must set the tone for inclusive behaviours. This includes actively advocating for DEI, holding others accountable, and creating environments where marginalised voices are heard and valued.. A diverse workforce needs an onboarding process that is tailored to ensure all new employees feel supported and empowered. This includes addressing implicit norms and fostering an inclusive company culture from day one.. The attention economy often leads to sensationalism and oversimplification. Communications professionals are encouraged to focus on creating meaningful dialogue that goes beyond capturing attention and instead fosters genuine understanding.. The report emphasises the need for a closer examination of power structures within organisations and society. Changing the norms that have long upheld inequality is essential for creating lasting social progress.. The media and advertising industries must take responsibility for the stories they tell. By shifting the focus towards positive, multifaceted portrayals of marginalised groups, the narrative around inclusion can evolve from one of victimhood to one of empowerment.