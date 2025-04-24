New Research From The Global Wellness Institute On Singapore's Fast-Growing Wellness Economy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 report is available on GWI'splatform thanks to a continued partnership with the. Singapore was the GWI's first country partner when the Geography of Wellness program was launched in 2022.

"We're so happy to continue this deep dive into the wellness economy in Singapore," said Susie Ellis, GWI's chair & CEO. "Singapore is home to a diverse wellness ecosystem that offers something for everyone, from its urban spas, fitness clubs and traditional and complementary medicine practitioners, to its world-class parks and gardens, and it's exciting to see its wellness economy growing so robustly."

The new dedicated Global Wellness Economy: Singapore report is available for download from the GWI site, and shows that between 2022 and 2023, Singapore advanced in ranking in nearly every wellness sector. Notably, Singapore also advanced in global ranking by the size of its overall wellness economy, from #42 in 2022 to #39 in 2023. The progress in wellness tourism is especially striking; with its rapid recovery in 2023, the sector has advanced from #63 globally in 2022 to #53 in 2023.

"GWI's wellness economy insights are invaluable in illustrating Singapore's potential as an urban wellness haven," said Ashlynn Loo, director of Land & Concept Development at the Singapore Tourism Board. "With wellness becoming increasingly important to travelers, Singapore is well placed to be a leading urban wellness destination that prioritizes holistic wellbeing. In 2025, we look forward to the introduction of new holistic wellness offerings designed for urban dwellers seeking comprehensive mind and body rejuvenation, such as PowerMoves and Nowhere. STB will continue to grow our presence in the wellness tourism space to enhance our destination appeal."

Wellness in Singapore

Singapore is renowned as a "City in Nature" and an urban wellness destination that embodies holistic wellness. The commitment to biophilic integration starts at Singapore's Jewel Changi airport, where arriving visitors are met with the world's tallest indoor waterfall, nestled in thousands of shrubs and trees and canopies. Across the city, 300 km of trails and greenways (the Park Connector Network) link urban attractions like Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands with major parks and nature areas. Residents and visitors are invited to walk, run, bike or rollerblade, integrating physical activity with exploration and transportation.

Life expectancy in Singapore has risen by almost 20 years over the past few decades, earning it a sixth place among the Blue Zones of the world in 2023. The government has made health and wellness a priority through Singapore's national policies, creating a conducive environment for Singaporeans to live better and longer, and by empowering them to make healthier lifestyle choices through innovative programs and infrastructure design.

To learn more about Singapore's wellness economy, visit its dedicated Geography of Wellness page on the GWI website.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore. It champions the development of Singapore's tourism sector, one of the country's key service sectors and economic pillars, and undertakes the marketing and promotion of Singapore as a tourism destination. Singapore has actively promoted wellness tourism through various initiatives, leveraging its reputation as a global business and travel hub. The city-state strategically combines its modern infrastructure with green spaces and cultural offerings to attract wellness-conscious travelers. Singapore's commitment to providing a diverse range of wellness experiences aligns with the growing global interest in health and wellbeing. Visit .

SOURCE GLOBAL WELLNESS INSTITUTE