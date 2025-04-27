403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Security Forum 2025 Begins In Doha Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar will host the seventh edition of the Global Security Forum (GSF 2025) scheduled from April 28-30 at the Raffles and Fairmont – Katara Towers in Lusail City.
Held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the forum will carry the theme 'The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security'.
The event will convene world leaders, senior government officials, security professionals, academics, and civil society actors to examine the growing influence of non-state entities on global peace and stability.
As the international security environment evolves, the forum will explore how actors, such as transnational terrorist groups, private military companies, criminal syndicates, and digital disruptors, are challenging state-based security frameworks and reshaping geopolitical dynamics.
Confirmed speakers and attendees include ministers, national security advisers, intelligence officials, internationally recognised experts, senior academics, and renowned media personalities from around the world.
In parallel, GSF 2025 will host a diverse series of side events, with many focusing on community engagement, emerging technology, and regional diplomacy. These include discussions on post-conflict reconstruction in Syria, artificial intelligence (AI) in security, mediation frameworks under international humanitarian law, and a special session hosted by Qatar University on global governance.
As in previous years, the findings and key takeaways from GSF 2025 will be compiled into a strategic insights report. This will serve as a resource for global stakeholders, offering forward-looking policy recommendations across the domains of counterterrorism, cybersecurity, international diplomacy, and more.
The forum is organised by the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) and The Soufan Centre, in co-operation with several high-level institutions serving as strategic partners, including the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), New America, Arizona State University, Defence One, and The Soufan Group.
This year's edition continues to reinforce Qatar's position as an essential hub for strategic security dialogue and a catalyst for cross-border co-operation.
Audiences around the world will be able to join the GSF 2025 virtually through the forum's official platform at
Held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the forum will carry the theme 'The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security'.
The event will convene world leaders, senior government officials, security professionals, academics, and civil society actors to examine the growing influence of non-state entities on global peace and stability.
As the international security environment evolves, the forum will explore how actors, such as transnational terrorist groups, private military companies, criminal syndicates, and digital disruptors, are challenging state-based security frameworks and reshaping geopolitical dynamics.
Confirmed speakers and attendees include ministers, national security advisers, intelligence officials, internationally recognised experts, senior academics, and renowned media personalities from around the world.
In parallel, GSF 2025 will host a diverse series of side events, with many focusing on community engagement, emerging technology, and regional diplomacy. These include discussions on post-conflict reconstruction in Syria, artificial intelligence (AI) in security, mediation frameworks under international humanitarian law, and a special session hosted by Qatar University on global governance.
As in previous years, the findings and key takeaways from GSF 2025 will be compiled into a strategic insights report. This will serve as a resource for global stakeholders, offering forward-looking policy recommendations across the domains of counterterrorism, cybersecurity, international diplomacy, and more.
The forum is organised by the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) and The Soufan Centre, in co-operation with several high-level institutions serving as strategic partners, including the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), New America, Arizona State University, Defence One, and The Soufan Group.
This year's edition continues to reinforce Qatar's position as an essential hub for strategic security dialogue and a catalyst for cross-border co-operation.
Audiences around the world will be able to join the GSF 2025 virtually through the forum's official platform at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment