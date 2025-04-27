Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Strongly Condemns Armed Attack Targeting Military Sites In Northern Benin

Qatar Strongly Condemns Armed Attack Targeting Military Sites In Northern Benin


2025-04-27 02:08:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the armed attack that targeted military sites in northern Benin, resulting in casualties.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.
The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Benin.

MENAFN27042025000067011011ID1109476979

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search