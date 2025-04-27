403
Qatar Strongly Condemns Armed Attack Targeting Military Sites In Northern Benin
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the armed attack that targeted military sites in northern Benin, resulting in casualties.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.
The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Benin.
