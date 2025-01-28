DS Group Launches The First Läderach Cafe At The Jio World Plaza In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th January 2025, Mumbai - The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and leading FMCG conglomerate and exclusive Indian partner of Swiss luxury chocolatier Läderach, celebrated the grand opening of Läderach India's first café at Jio World Plaza, elevating the art of indulgence in India with Läderach's renowned artisanal craftsmanship. The Läderach Café is the first-of-its-kind luxury chocolate café in India, offering a decadent and unparalleled chocolate experience. A haven for chocolate connoisseurs, the Läderach Café is an ode to Swiss innovation, reimagining luxury dining with a menu that blends the finest chocolate creations and sophisticated European-inspired offerings.



The Läderach Cafe seeks to provide a sophisticated experience, reflecting the quality associated with the Läderach brand with chic interiors and European-style outdoor seating. Renowned for fresh and hand-crafted exquisite luxury chocolates, the Läderach Café will introduce an extensive menu of hot and cold chocolate beverages and desserts specially curated by the house of Läderach. Drawing inspiration from the local taste and using the finest couvertures, the menu features unique creations like Coconut Cold Chocolate and Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate. Signature desserts, including the Signature Chocolate Trio and Coconut Lime Cheesecake, Läderach Trio, Mango dessert, and reimagined Berry Choco-Gato showcase the Läderach's brand's innovative approach to flavor, where every ingredient is thoughtfully curated to deliver an unparalleled taste journey.



Ms Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, said,“We are delighted to bring Läderach's first-ever chocolate café to India, and there could be no better place than Mumbai to introduce this unique concept. As a strategic market for Läderach, Mumbai has demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm for our brand, evident in the resounding success. We look forward to bringing the Laderach experience closer to India.”



The café extends beyond sweet indulgences, featuring an array of savory dishes like the vibrant Beetroot & Goat Cheese Salad and the hearty Poulet Parm Focaccia. Diners can also savor buttery croissants and pesto-infused delights, embodying the perfect balance of tradition and modernity. Indulge in velvety hot chocolate, refreshing smoothies, and visually stunning creations like the Earth Blenders, all while enjoying a tranquil ambiance amidst the city's energy. The menu emphasizes quality, with options like Vegan Hot Chocolate and signature pairings like Hot Chocolate with Avocado Toast, ensuring a delightful experience. With an average cost of INR 2,000 for two, the Läderach Café offers an accessible slice of luxury. Open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM, the café caters to every occasion, from leisurely brunches to evening opulence. Takeaway and delivery services ensure that the magic of Läderach is just a call away.



Globally celebrated for its FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate) and dedication to natural, high-quality ingredients, Läderach's café represents its heritage while setting new horizons in luxury dining. This latest addition to Jio World Plaza enhances Mumbai's culinary scene, offering an incredible experience that unites tradition and artistry.



About Läderach–chocolatier suisse:



Freshness, craftsmanship, Switzerland - that's what the Swiss chocolate manufacturer Läderach - chocolatier suisse stands for. Founded in 1962, the family-owned company has over 1,700 employees from more than 50 countries across the group and is headquartered in the canton of Glarus in Switzerland. Läderach oversees the production process from the cocoa bean to the store counter and produces exclusively in Switzerland. As one of only a few premium suppliers, the company thus guarantees sustainable quality from the cocoa bean to the end product. The handcrafted premium products are offered in over 150 of the company's own chocolateries with sales locations in 18 countries, as well as through franchise partners in the Middle East and Asia. Chocolate lovers can also conveniently order the specialties from Switzerland in the online store ().

