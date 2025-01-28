Prime Minister Meets President Of Malaysian Senate
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today HE Dato Awang Bemee Bin Awang Ali Basah, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Malaysia, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
The Malaysian Senate President praised the efforts of the State of Qatar, which contributed to reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
