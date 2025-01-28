Changes to the Board of Directors of Cembra

Cembra Money AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Zurich, 28 January 2025 – Dr Monica Mächler will leave the Board of Directors of Cembra at the end of the current term of office. Wanda Eriksen will be proposed for election as her successor at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. Dr Monica Mächler took up her position on the Board of Directors of Cembra in spring 2015. As Chairwoman of the Audit and Risk Committee and as a member of the Board of Directors, she has shown great professionalism in her commitment to the Bank. Due to the statutory ten-year term limit, Monica Mächler will no longer be available for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors in 2025. At the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2025, Wanda Eriksen will be proposed to the shareholders for election to the Board of Directors of Cembra. Wanda Eriksen has many years of experience as a professional board member and in-depth expertise in the areas of finance and accounting, risk management and auditing, as well as relevant regulatory developments. She is Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Federal Audit Oversight Authority (FAOA). Wanda Eriksen is also a member of the Board of Directors of AXA Switzerland, where she chairs the Audit Committee. She is also currently Chairwoman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk Committee of J.P. Morgan SE (Frankfurt). Furthermore, Wanda Eriksen was an audit partner at PwC PricewaterhouseCoopers for many years. She holds a master's degree in accounting from the University of Illinois, is a Swiss Certified Accountant and a US Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Franco Morra, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cembra: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Management Board, I would like to thank Monica Mächler most sincerely for her extraordinary performance and her great commitment to Cembra. With her outstanding expertise and experience in law, financial market regulation and governance, she has made a significant contribution to strengthening the Bank and making it more resilient. I am delighted that with Wanda Eriksen we are able to propose a highly qualified individual to our shareholders for election, who will complement our Board of Directors perfectly with her wide-ranging expertise." Contacts Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 439 85 12, ... Investor Relations: Marcus Händel, Head Investor Relations & Sustainability

+41 44 439 85 72, ... About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. Our product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products. Across our business lines Lending and Payments, we serve over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 850 people from about 40 countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as through our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers. We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.

