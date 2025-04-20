Easter Celebration At Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Coral Beach Resort Sharjah invites families and little ones to hop into a world of colour, laughter, and springtime joy at its annual Easter Celebration on Sunday, April 20th, starting 11:00 AM in the Main Garden.

Aimed at creating unforgettable memories for the whole family, the event promises an exciting line-up of kid-friendly activities, including a classic egg hunt, arts and crafts, face painting, and appearances by the beloved Easter Bunny. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, games, and delicious seasonal treats in a safe and vibrant garden setting.

“We're delighted to bring families together for an Easter celebration filled with joy, laughter, and community spirit,” said Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.“Our goal is to create meaningful experiences that reflect the warmth and hospitality Coral Beach is known for, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to a day of festive fun.”

The event is open to resort guests and day visitors, and early arrival is encouraged to enjoy the full programme of activities. Entry is complimentary for in-house guests, with special rates available for outside visitors.

Celebrate the season of renewal and happiness with Coral Beach Resort Sharjah – where every moment becomes a cherished memory.

For bookings, call or message +971 56 118 5314 or email ...