Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Four Russian Positions, Two Shelters In Kharkiv Region
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also released a video of the operation.
“In Kharkiv region, aerial reconnaissance specialists of the 4th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, as part of Ukraine's Defense Forces, continue to carry out combat missions against Russian occupation forces. During a nighttime raid, border guards located and destroyed four enemy positions and two shelters,” the statement reads.Read also: Korsar battalion fighters destroy two Russian IFVs, tank in Pokrovsk sector
As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters from the Scorpion unit of the Hart Brigade of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian fuel and lubricant depot, engineering equipment, and 18 invaders near Vovchansk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment