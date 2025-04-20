Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Four Russian Positions, Two Shelters In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance units from the 4th Detachment of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service used Baba Yaga drones to destroy four Russian positions and two shelters in Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also released a video of the operation.

“In Kharkiv region, aerial reconnaissance specialists of the 4th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, as part of Ukraine's Defense Forces, continue to carry out combat missions against Russian occupation forces. During a nighttime raid, border guards located and destroyed four enemy positions and two shelters,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters from the Scorpion unit of the Hart Brigade of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian fuel and lubricant depot, engineering equipment, and 18 invaders near Vovchansk.