US Might Acknowledge Crimea as Russian Territory
(MENAFN) Based on media’s report early on Saturday, the United States could officially recognize Crimea as part of Russian territory as part of a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, citing individuals with knowledge of the discussions.
In 2014, the region voted to break away from Ukraine and rejoin Russia following the US-supported coup in Kiev.
Since then, Ukrainian authorities have steadfastly rejected Moscow's claims over the peninsula, which is largely populated by ethnic Russians, and have consistently advocated for the restoration of Ukraine's borders as they were in 1991.
The media’s sources stated that the White House has not yet reached a final decision on this issue.
Additionally, Steve Witkoff, the leading US negotiator, mentioned after his meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin the previous week that the ongoing talks are primarily focused on the fate of Crimea as well as four other Russian territories contested by Ukraine.
