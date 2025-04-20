403
Prison Escape Attempt in Chad Results in Four Deaths
(MENAFN) Local sources and media revealed on Saturday that over four individuals lost their lives following an escape attempt by inmates at a prison in Chad.
The incident took place at Mongo Prison in central Chad around 9 p.m. local time on Friday.
According to prison insiders, weapons were smuggled into the facility amid a protest over the dire conditions within the prison. Seizing the moment, inmates attempted to flee.
Local media cited security sources stating that four prisoners were killed during the chaos, and several prison guards sustained injuries.
Recent reports indicate that over 130 inmates successfully escaped from the facility.
