Vance says Washington ‘frustrated’ with European presidents
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has said that Washington is growing increasingly frustrated with European leaders for ignoring their citizens' demands, particularly on key issues like immigration. Speaking to British outlet UnHerd on Tuesday, Vance noted that this frustration is felt across President Donald Trump’s administration.
“European voters are consistently asking for more reasonable economic and immigration policies, but their leaders continue to do the opposite, even after elections,” Vance stated. He warned that if this trend continues, it could endanger the very foundation of Western democracy.
Earlier this year, Vance sparked controversy during the Munich Security Conference by criticizing European nations for what he described as a decline in democratic accountability. He warned that if these countries don’t change course, the U.S. might reconsider its commitment to defending them as NATO allies.
Vance also criticized the marginalization of parties like Germany’s anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD). The AfD recently topped opinion polls with 25% support, overtaking the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), yet remains excluded from coalition talks by mainstream parties. Vance argued that shutting out such parties undermines democratic principles.
He emphasized that his critiques come from a place of admiration for Europe and its cultural importance to the West. He also called on NATO members to strengthen their own defense capabilities instead of relying on U.S. military support.
Strains between the U.S. and Europe have intensified since Trump returned to office, fueled by disputes over Ukraine aid, Trump’s controversial interest in acquiring Greenland from Denmark, and efforts to reshape global trade through aggressive tariffs and bilateral deals.
