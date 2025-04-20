Ananya Panday Shares Rare Moments From Her Camera Roll

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared a photo dump from her camera roll on Easter. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from her life.

The first video in the post shows her niece Alanna Panday. Alanna is the daughter of Ananya's uncle, Chikki Panday, and Deanne Panday. Alanna also has a younger brother named Ahaan Panday.

The video shows Alanna singing the nursery rhyme 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'. Other pictures in the post feature the actress in a beauty session as she lied down applying a face pack, a random click of a food delivery partner with a catchy line,“Cuties on a duty”.

Then there's a picture of a stuffed toy hanging on the rods of a camera assembly from the sets of one of her projects.

The actress wrote in the caption,“some Easter goodness”.

Earlier, Ananya recently became the showstopper for fashion designer Anamika Khanna. She revealed her favorite go-to outfit. The 'Gehraiyaan' actress shared that when it comes to her wardrobe, she doesn't spend too much time deciding what to wear. With the help of her team, she ensures her outfits are always on point. However, if she had to pick a go-to look, Ananya said she feels most at ease in a suit.

Ananya told IANS,“Honestly, I don't spend too much time deciding what I wear. I have an entire team that helps me choose my outfits. But if I had to pick a go-to, I'd say I feel most comfortable in a suit. I absolutely love wearing suits. I'm also a big fan of shoulder pads - they just give off such a strong, confident vibe that I enjoy”.

When asked about her fashion mistakes, the actress shared a refreshing perspective on life and style.“Oh, fashion mistakes? I don't really dwell on them. I believe everything is a learning experience. So, no, I don't regret anything in life”, she added.

Speaking about her look, the 'Student Of the Year 2' actress stated,“As for my look, well, I would say it's simple yet elegant”.