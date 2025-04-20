403
Jordan Uncovers Pharaonic Inscription of Ramses III
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab on Saturday announced a significant archaeological find in the southeastern region of the Wadi Rum Reserve, located in southern Jordan.
The discovery features a royal Pharaonic hieroglyphic inscription marked with a royal seal attributed to Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses III, who ruled from approximately 1184 BC to 1153 BC.
Annab described the find as the first of its kind uncovered in Jordan, offering concrete proof of historic connections between Ancient Egypt and Jordan, extending to the broader Arabian Peninsula.
"Jordan is an open-air library with a very rich heritage of inscriptions," she noted, emphasizing that this hieroglyphic discovery adds a crucial new chapter to the nation’s recorded history.
Renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass underscored the find’s importance, noting it includes two cartouches featuring Ramses III’s names—his birth name and throne name—identifying him as the sovereign of Upper and Lower Egypt.
Hawass said the presence of Ramses III’s name in southern Jordan is a discovery of major significance and could pave the way for further insights into over 3,000 years of historical connections between Jordan and Egypt.
