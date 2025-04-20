Marketing Consultant 'Fires' Client For 'Disrespecting' His Team: 'On Principle, Not Ego'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a world where client satisfaction is often prioritised, social media users are heaping praise on a marketing consultant for valuing and respecting his team above all else. Rahul Aswal made a bold move: he fired a client - not over delayed payments, but because he felt his team was“disrespected” during a shoot.

Aswal took to the networking site LinkedIn to share his experience, which has since gone viral and sparked a wider discussion on what defines a good leader and a healthy work culture.

“I made a hard call last week. I fired a client. Not because they delayed payments (even though they did). But because they disrespected my team during a shoot. They thought it was okay to be rude to the people who showed up at their office to help them grow. They crossed the line. So we stopped delivering. And we walked away - on principle, not ego.'"

The decision was rooted in a principle that many employees and business owners hold dear - respect. "Clients aren't doing you a favor by paying you. Your team is your real leverage," Aswal continued. His stand resonates with many professionals who feel undervalued despite their hard work.

One LinkedIn user responded with a candid reflection, "I did the same. Left my company , who cares about salary than self-respect. They pay for the work, doesn't mean they have bought us and can behave like we are their slave." This sentiment echoes the frustration of countless employees who feel exploited, especially when the work environment fosters disrespect.

The praise for Aswal's actions continues to pour in, with one commenter saying, "It's commendable of what you did. Very rarely we find leaders who take a stand for their team!" Another added,“Walking away from disrespect isn't weakness; it's leadership.”