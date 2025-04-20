403
Concerns Grow Over Trump’s Threats to Cut University Funding
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump's warning about the potential reduction of federal funds to academic institutions, such as Harvard, has stirred apprehension among school leaders.
These warnings to suspend financial support originated when his administration initiated a probe into USD8.7 billion in contributions awarded to Harvard by a range of entities.
The investigation aims “to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities.”
This move has alarmed both universities and associations representing higher education, as they fear the broader impact on academic institutions.
Media outlets have indicated that several prominent universities, such as Princeton University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have voiced opposition to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) choice to enforce a 15 percent limit on "indirect costs" related to research expenditures.
