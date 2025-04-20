GPSC Exams Held In Gujarat; 97,000 Aspirants Compete For 245 Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 20 (IANS) The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) conducted its much-anticipated examination for the Class 1 and Class 2 job posts on Sunday, across 21 districts of the state.

Around 97,000 candidates appeared for the preliminary exam, vying for a total of 245 government posts, including 48 Class 1 and 197 Class 2 vacancies.

A total of 405 exam centres were set up across key cities, including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Jamnagar, to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

In Rajkot, 32 centres hosted the exam, where approximately 7,000 candidates appeared. Entry at all centres began 1 hour and 45 minutes prior to the scheduled time. Candidates were allowed to carry only transparent water bottles inside the exam hall. The question paper was set for a total of 200 marks.

Meanwhile, in Jamnagar, 11 centres were operational, covering 110 exam blocks and accommodating 2,629 candidates. All centres were equipped with high-resolution CCTV cameras for strict surveillance. Teams led by Class 1 GPSC officials supervised the process, while local police forces were deployed at each centre to maintain law and order.

This marks the first major exam conducted after recent reforms to the examination rules by the GPSC. The Class 1 and Class 2 exams, among the most competitive in the state, serve as a gateway to high-ranking positions such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mamlatdar, Section Officer, and other key administrative and executive roles. This year, the GPSC announced 245 vacancies, including 48 Class 1 posts and 197 Class 2 posts.

These positions are distributed across various departments, including General Administration, Home, Revenue, and Panchayat services.

The recruitment process typically involves three stages: a preliminary examination, mains, and a personal interview.

The preliminary exam, held on Sunday, is a screening test of 200 marks to shortlist candidates for the mains.

With over 97,000 aspirants applying for a limited number of seats, the competition is intense.

The GPSC's role has grown increasingly significant as it continues to ensure merit-based, transparent appointments to vital government services, reinforcing good governance and efficient public administration across Gujarat.