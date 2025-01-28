CommScope introduces TRACi™ : AI-Powered Chatbot for Data Center Management

(MENAFN- Active DMC) CommScope announced the launch of TRACi™ (pronounced "Tracy"), an AI-powered chatbot designed to transform data center management by offering intuitive, real-time insights for professionals managing increasingly complex infrastructure.

As the Middle East experiences rapid growth in its data center market—with Market research advisory, Arizton projecting growth from US$5.57 billion in 2023 to US$9.61 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.52%—TRACi is set to play a pivotal role in streamlining operations across the region. With seamless integration into the iTRACS® Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) platform, TRACi empowers users to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and reduce costs through advanced natural language processing and machine learning capabilities.

Meeting the Needs of a Rapidly Growing Market

The launch of TRACi comes at a critical time as Middle Eastern nations, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, heavily invest in AI technologies as part of broader economic diversification strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s AI-focused initiatives.

In a blog post, Volney Douglas, Senior Principal Engineer at CommScope, mentions, “The TRACi chatbot leverages advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms enhanced with decades of expert knowledge in implementing and optimizing data centers. This intelligent assistant responds rapidly to a wide range of inquiries about iTRACS® data center information, intuitively and naturally. The TRACi chatbot seamlessly integrates with core iTRACS data, allowing direct access to current data center infrastructure information in a secure and user-specific manner. This enables the AI to provide contextually relevant insights, optimizing data center operations.”

Key Features of TRACi Include:

Comprehensive Asset Management: Provides real-time insights into asset inventory, relationships, and optimization strategies.

Spatial and Power Optimization: Offers detailed information on physical layouts, capacity planning, power consumption, and energy efficiency.

Localized Capabilities: Arabic-language support, including regional dialects, for enhanced cultural relevance and personalized interactions.

Intuitive User Interface: Designed for professionals of all experience levels, ensuring accessibility and ease of use.

Security-Focused Integration: Tailored insights and secure data access based on user-specific rights.

The introduction of the TRACi chatbot is just the beginning. CommScope is committed to continuously enhancing its capabilities, expanding its ability to analyze data and provide actionable insights. Driven by user feedback and emerging trends, the TRACi chatbot will become even more essential as data center management evolves. Combining AI with CommScope’s comprehensive iTRACS solution ensures that data remains at the forefront of this transformation.





