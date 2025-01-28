CELEBRATE LUNAR NEW YEAR IN DUBAI THIS WEEK WITH TOP CITYWIDE EXPERIENCES

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 January 2025: Dubai has brought the city together for vibrant week-long celebrations for the Lunar New Year with an unforgettable programme of festive mall experiences, mega prizes, exclusive shopping offers, iconic attractions, dazzling fireworks, authentic Chinese cuisine, cultural performances, and special hotel packages until 2 February.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), here are the top seven must-experience highlights to make the most of the festive celebrations this week:



1. ENJOY FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTS AT CITYWIDE MALLS

Dubai’s shopping malls are pulling out all the stops with family-friendly events and exclusive promotions. Mall of the Emirates brings shoppers the chance to enjoy themed entertainment, as well as daily prizes with spends of RMB 1,000 (AED 500) or more until 2 February, up to 5 per cent discounts when using Alipay+, WeChat Pay, UnionPay, or American Express, in addition to exclusive foreign exchange rates for Alipay and WeChat Pay users and 10X SHARE points across all spends. Dragon Mart will host free-to-attend cultural performances and authentic Chinese entertainment from 31 January to 2 February from 4pm to 9pm, offering unforgettable celebrations that bring the traditions of the season to life for friends and families.



2. WIN MEGA PRIZES IN GRAND RAFFLES

Shopping is not the only thrill during this festive season. Residents and visitors also have the opportunity to win mega prizes as part of grand raffles across leading malls. Shoppers at Al Khail Gate Community Center, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Times Square Center, and Silicon Central can take home AED 50,000 worth of prizes. A brand-new Nissan Patrol is up for grabs at Ibn Battuta Mall, while shoppers at Mercato Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah can drive away with a 2025 Jetour car when they spend through the PrivilegePLUS app. At Dubai Hills Mall, the grand prize includes a BMW 8 Series and luxury cash prizes. Wafi City is crowning daily winners for luxury Rivoli watches, Union Glashütte giveaways, and a grand Longines watch set. Leading retailer Damas is bringing the chance to win one of five stunning necklace and earring sets as part of the “Lace” collection upon spends of AED 500 at selected stores across the city.



3. UNLOCK EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS

The excitement for shoppers continues with exclusive offers from top brands like Koraba Jewellery, Pure Gold Jewellers, Jawhara Jewellery, The Body Shop, Muji, RITUALS, Max Mara, L'Occitane, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, and many others. From luxury fashion and beauty to must-have accessories, these unmissable promotions make the Lunar New Year the perfect moment to upgrade wardrobes, indulge in signature fragrances, or step into the latest footwear trends.



4. EXPERIENCE IMMERSIVE CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT

Dubai’s iconic attractions are the perfect hotspots for friends and families to celebrate Lunar New Year in grand style. Global Village invites friends and families to enjoy authentic shopping at the China Pavilion, delectable dining at the iconic Floating Market and across the park, mesmerising entertainment including daily laser and fire shows, a brand-new Dragon Lake, and dazzling fireworks on 31 January and 1 February at 9pm. The iconic facade of the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab lights up with a stunning themed animation from 28 to 30 January at 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm, offering visitors multiple chances to enjoy the breathtaking visual display. MOTIONGATE™ Dubai offers visitors the chance to step into the world of Kung Fu Panda with exclusive themed activities, cultural shows, thrilling rides, meet-and-greet opportunities, and authentic Chinese cuisine. AYA Universe welcomes families with a special 25 per cent discount. Dubai's indoor rainforest Green Planet invites visitors to interact with its Burmese python through safely monitored encounters until 31 January and learn more about its behaviour, habitats, and role in maintaining ecological balance. LEGOLAND® Dubai is celebrating the Lunar New year with culturally immersive family-friendly activities, delicious treats, and dazzling entertainment brought to life with character parades, a wishing wall, LEGO® Snake Build, Spot the Zodiac, and gifts with purchase at The BIG Shop. Plus, LEGOLAND® Hotel guests can immerse themselves in exclusive activities such as the Lucky Red Envelope Hunt, creative workshops, themed Arts & Crafts, and enjoy 50 per cent off on stays until 18 December.



5. FREE FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

JLT Park invites friends and families to immerse themselves in the traditions of Lunar New Year with free-to-attend celebrations and live entertainment on 29 January between 4pm and 8pm. Promising a day filled with culture, festivities, and fun for all ages, interactive experiences will include arts-and-crafts, tea-tasting, calligraphy experiences, ring toss games, face painting, and the chance to wear traditional Chinese garments. The vibrant festivities will also include live entertainment, traditional performances, and dragon dances. Entrance is free, with registration now open on the JLT website.



6. INDULGE IN AUTHENTIC CHINESE CUISINE

Food lovers are in for a treat this Lunar New Year as top restaurants across the city are serving up specially curated menus until 2 February. Demon Duck by Alvin Leung at Banyan Tree Dubai combines immersive dining with an electrifying Lion Dance performance. Hakkasan Dubai presents a limited-edition 9-course set menu showcasing the finest Cantonese flavours. Hutong in DIFC brings an authentic menu that captures the flavours of the season, paired with dazzling Lion Dance and Chinese Drummer performances. Shanghai ME offers a bespoke menu with a Guzheng performance, adding a touch of tradition to the celebration. Tang Town, Dubai Mall Fountain Views’ premier Chinese restaurant, invites guests to celebrate the spirit of the Lunar New Year with a luxurious dining experience that showcases the authentic flavors and timeless traditions of China. Tenggara at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel invites guests to enjoy a feast of fortune, while XU at Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates spotlights exquisite Cantonese festive dishes. Also joining the festivities are Zheng He’s, Al Dana, A.O.C Restaurant, Blue Jade, Barfly by Buddha Bar, Gardenia, Hawkerboi, Local Waterfront, Sumibiya China Club & Yum, Toshi, and Vyne Business Bay - each offering special dishes and experiences that make this Lunar New Year truly unforgettable.



7. TREAT FRIENDS AND FAMILY TO A LUXURIOUS HOTEL STAY

For those looking to make the most of their Lunar New Year celebrations, Dubai’s hotels are offering special festive packages. Iconic hotels like Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, The Lana - Dorchester Collection, InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, MD Hotel - By Gewan, and Edge Creekside Hotel bring exclusive offers to create unforgettable stays for friends and families. Whether it’s a weekend staycation or a full-fledged holiday, these luxurious hotels provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable celebration.





