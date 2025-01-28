عربي


Qazvin Friday Prayer Leader Resigns After Participating In Anti-Azerbaijani Activities


1/28/2025 2:08:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's representative in Qazvin province and Qazvin's Friday prayer leader, Abdulkarim Abedini, has resigned from his position, Azernews reports, citing information was released by Iranian media.

Iranian media noted that Qazvin's Friday prayer leader submitted his resignation. In his resignation letter, he mentioned that he had been serving as the Friday prayer leader for 10 years. However, the reason for his resignation was not disclosed.

It should be noted that on January 25, Iran's chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan, Seyyed Javad Aghayi Maryam, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Iranian official was informed that it was unacceptable for several religious figures, including Qazvin's Friday prayer leader, to participate in activities against Azerbaijan, instead of apologizing for the offensive remarks made against Azerbaijan by Ardabil's Friday prayer leader, Seyyed Hassan Ameli.

It was emphasized that such actions aim to harm relations between the two countries and that it is necessary to prevent them. The Iranian chargé d'affaires expressed regret over some unpleasant statements and actions and promised to convey the issue to his country's competent authorities.

