Qazvin Friday Prayer Leader Resigns After Participating In Anti-Azerbaijani Activities
Date
1/28/2025 2:08:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's
representative in Qazvin province and Qazvin's Friday prayer
leader, Abdulkarim Abedini, has resigned from his position,
Azernews reports, citing information was released
by Iranian media.
Iranian media noted that Qazvin's Friday prayer leader submitted
his resignation. In his resignation letter, he mentioned that he
had been serving as the Friday prayer leader for 10 years. However,
the reason for his resignation was not disclosed.
It should be noted that on January 25, Iran's chargé d'affaires
in Azerbaijan, Seyyed Javad Aghayi Maryam, was summoned to the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Iranian official was
informed that it was unacceptable for several religious figures,
including Qazvin's Friday prayer leader, to participate in
activities against Azerbaijan, instead of apologizing for the
offensive remarks made against Azerbaijan by Ardabil's Friday
prayer leader, Seyyed Hassan Ameli.
It was emphasized that such actions aim to harm relations
between the two countries and that it is necessary to prevent them.
The Iranian chargé d'affaires expressed regret over some unpleasant
statements and actions and promised to convey the issue to his
country's competent authorities.
MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109136119
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.