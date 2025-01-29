El-Khatib Discusses Preparations For African Investment Forum With Jeune Afrique

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt's of and Foreign Trade, held a key meeting with a delegation from the Jeune Afrique group to review the final arrangements for the upcoming African Investment and Finance Forum. The discussion included Florian Servaty, Executive Vice President of Jeune Afrique; Jihan Saleh, Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister; Mahmoud Al-Saqqa, Advisor to the Prime Minister; and Nevine Mortagy, Regional Director of Africa Operations at the International Finance Corporation.

El-Khatib emphasized the importance of cultural and media during this critical stage, as Egypt seeks to broaden its international presence through various media platforms. He highlighted the forum's potential as an exceptional opportunity to foster stronger cooperation between Egypt and other African nations.

The Minister pointed out that the forum would feature representatives from both the Egyptian government and the private sector, underscoring Egypt's commitment to regional cooperation and its ambition to become a leading investment hub in Africa. El-Khatib further noted that specialized sessions at the forum will help shine a spotlight on Egypt's diverse investment opportunities, encouraging deeper collaboration with African nations.







He also stressed that collaborating with international media platforms like Jeune Afrique would play a pivotal role in enhancing Egypt's visibility on the global stage, allowing the country to showcase its achievements and major projects.

Florian Servaty, Executive Vice President of Jeune Afrique, echoed the Minister's sentiments, emphasizing Egypt's central role in strengthening regional cooperation across Africa. Servaty affirmed that Egypt's involvement in the forum would be instrumental in improving the investment climate and advancing comprehensive development throughout the continent.

Servaty also reiterated Jeune Afrique's ongoing support for Egypt in bolstering global confidence in its economy, with the group's media platforms playing a key role in promoting Egypt's economic and cultural initiatives.

The African Investment and Finance Forum promises to be a vital occasion for Egypt and its African counterparts, providing a platform for dialogue, investment, and public-private partnerships that align with the continent's shared goals for sustainable development and growth.