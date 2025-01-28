Survival by Crunch: Introducing the Call of Duty Bribe Bucket from KFC

(MENAFN- TBWA RAAD) Dubai, UAE, January 27, 2025 – KFC has found a new battleground to conquer: the virtual warzones of Call of Duty. In a playful yet disruptive collaboration with TBWA\RAAD, the iconic fried chicken brand is introducing the KFC “Bribe Bucket”, giving gamers a wild new way to negotiate for their lives when they’re downed in-game.



Capitalizing on Call of Duty’s proximity chat—a voice feature that lets players talk, joke, or trick their opponents —the campaign invites gamers to barter for mercy by offering up KFC vouchers in exchange for being spared. When seconds count, a bucket of finger-lickin’ chicken could be the difference between a crushing defeat and a triumphant comeback.



“We wanted to bring an unexpected twist to both gaming culture and the KFC brand,” says Joe Lahham, Managing Director at TBWA\RAAD. “By blending the excitement of Call of Duty with the irresistible taste of KFC chicken, we’ve created a new currency for survival—fried chicken.”



The campaign’s launch kicked off with a TikTok film, urging fans to repost and receive KFC vouchers. The vouchers, in turn, become an in-game bargaining chip. Players will be testing their luck: some bribes are accepted, some aren’t—but the chicken is always taken.



To further spark engagement, KFC is delivering limited-edition “Bribe Buckets” to influencers and gamers, complete with sleek briefcases to match the campaign’s undercover vibe. Streamers, too, are joining in, sharing moments where the offer of a KFC voucher sways an enemy from pulling the trigger.



“With the Bribe Bucket, we’re not just serving chicken—we’re giving players a whole new way to win,” says Ahmed Arafa, Chief Marketing Officer for KFC MENAPAKT & CIS. “In the heat of battle, a bucket of KFC can flip the odds—turning a guaranteed knockout into a finger-lickin’ comeback.”



With the Bribe Bucket concept live, KFC is looking forward to seeing how players—and their appetites—reshape the battlefield.





