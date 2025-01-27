NEVIS TAKES CENTER STAGE AT THE BROWN FOLKS CONNECT EVENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-R Candi Carter, Nevis' Ambassador for Diversity, Ash-Har Quraishi, CBS News and Winner of Trip to Nevis, Phéon Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing, Nevis Authority

Prominent Personalities Come Together to Celebrate the Island

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nevis Tourism Authority shone brightly at the Brown Folks Connect media reception held at the Freehand Hotel in Manhattan. The event, attended by approximately 200 media professionals, was hosted by Candi Carter, Nevis' Ambassador for Diversity, alongside prominent media executives Vladimir Duthiers, Kendis Gibson, and Cameron Jones. Phéon Jones, the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Nevis Tourism Authority, was honored as the special guest.A highlight of the celebration was a video message from the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley . In his address, Premier Brantley detailed the unique qualities that make Nevis an exceptional vacation destination. He highlighted its historical ties to prominent figures in the United States, such as founding father Alexander Hamilton and renowned actress Cicely Tyson, whose parents were born in Nevis).The evening also featured an exciting moment for CBS News National Consumer correspondent Ash-har Quraishi, who won an all-expenses-paid holiday to Nevis as a door prize.Prominent media figures in attendance included Michelle Miller CBS Saturday, Vladimir Duthier, Anchor CBS Mornings; Shirleen Allicot, Anchor WABC; Kenneth Moton, FOX5 DC; Kemberly Richardson, Reporter WABC; Darla Miles Reporter WABC Anchor/Reporter WABC; Nicole Johnson WPIX 11, JusNik WBLS Radio, Corey McGinnis Reporter WPIX 11, Craig Treadway Anchor WPIX 11, Brittany Bell Weather WABC, and Roy Wood, Jr. Host of CNN's comedy, Have I Got News For You.This event is part of Nevis' broader outreach efforts to engage and connect with the African American community. It celebrates shared heritage and promotes the island's rich cultural and historical significance.Brown Folks Connect is a dynamic networking platform for diverse senior-level entertainment professionals. Founded to create meaningful connections within the industry, the group brings together talented executives and on-air talent to foster collaboration, support, and professional growth. Through informal gatherings, Brown Folks Connect provides a unique space for professionals of color to network, share experiences, and advance their careers in the entertainment sector.

