ISACA Awards Celebrate Impactful Contributions of Tech Professionals

Each year ISACA members and professionals worldwide make outstanding contributions to their organizations, industries and communities. ISACA is honoring exceptional professionals in the areas of IT audit, risk, governance, privacy and cybersecurity with the 2025 Global Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame induction for their accomplishments and contributions in the professional tech community.



The recipients of the 2025 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards, Certification Exam Top Scores, and the 2025 class of the Hall of Fame will be recognized at the ISACA Awards Celebration in Orlando, Florida, USA, on Thursday, 22 May, during ISACA’s 2025 North America Conference.



Global Achievement Award Winners

The following recipients of the 2025 ISACA Global Achievement Awards will be recognized at the celebration:



ISACA Technology for Humanity Award: Ramona Ratiu, CISA, CISM, Head of Cyber Resilience Testing at Zurich Insurance (USA)

“For visionary leadership in advancing cybersecurity careers, empowering women, and amplifying underrepresented voices in tech.”



ISACA Educational Excellence Award: J. Efrim Boritz, CISA, Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario Chair in Accounting at University of Waterloo, School of Accounting and Finance (Canada)

“For leadership and contributions in the promotion of research and education in the field of audit and assurance of IT.”



ISACA Inspirational Leadership Award: Dr. Yuri Bobbert, CISA, Global Chief Security Officer at ON2IT Cybersecurity (Netherlands)

“For substantial impact as a serial entrepreneur, business executive and professor, excelling in both business and academia.”



ISACA Innovative Solutions Award

Mohamed Isa Hammad, CISA, CRISC, CISM, CDPSE, CISO for Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) (Bahrain)

“For spearheading initiatives that reduced fraud cases and breaches faced by citizens in Bahrain and resulted in saving significant costs associated with these and other social engineering attacks.”



LogicGate (USA)

“For pioneering an AI Governance Solution that empowers safe innovation, accelerates business growth, and enables organizations to navigate AI responsibly.”



Hall of Fame Inductees

The 2025 class of the Hall of Fame—members honored for showing exemplary dedication to advancing ISACA’s purpose through volunteer service and/or member engagement activities—are member-nominated inductees:



• Sunil Bakshi, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, Consultant (India)

• Jack Freund, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, CSX-P, Chief Risk Officer at Kovrr Risk Modeling, Ltd. (USA)

• R. Vittal Raj, CGEIT, CISA, CRISC, CISM, Founder Partner at Kumar and Raj (India)

• Opeyemi Onifade, CGEIT, CISA, CRISC, CISM, CDPSE, Managing Director at Afenoid Enterprise Limited (Nigeria)

• Anthony Rodrigues, CRISC, CISM, CDPSE, Director at CHANTWAY Consultancy Services (Australia)



“Each year we look forward to recognizing outstanding members of the ISACA community who choose to make an impact both locally and globally,” says Julia Kanouse, ISACA Chief Membership Officer. “ISACA values the dedication and hard work showcased by these individuals, and we’re honored to celebrate their achievements.”



ISACA members may vote for a 2025 Hall of Fame inductee to receive the ISACA Eugene Frank Founders Award, the highest recognition bestowed upon an ISACA member. To vote, visit Voting closes 15 February.



Nominations for the 2026 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards and the Hall of Fame will open in May. To learn more about the ISACA Awards Program, including the Certification Exam Top Score and Chapter Award recipients, visit





