Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers Marks 40Th Anniversary With New Name And New Partner

Raleigh, North Carolina – As we enter 2025, Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers is proud to announce two transformative milestones in the firm's history: a new name and an exciting addition to the leadership team. Formerly known as Riddle & Brantley, the firm's rebranding reflects a continued legacy of dedication and service to injury across North Carolina and, in select cases, nationwide.

This year also marks a significant milestone-40 years of advocating for justice and securing life-changing results for injury victims and their families. Since its founding in 1985, the firm has been a pillar of support for clients, ensuring their voices are heard and their rights protected.

In conjunction with this anniversary, the firm is thrilled to announce the promotion of Alex Riddle to partner. Alex, daughter of Managing Partner Gene Riddle, brings a dynamic energy and steadfast commitment to upholding the values that have defined the firm for four decades. Her dedication to protecting injury victims reflects her passion for justice and her deep connection to the firm's mission.

“The greatest reward is securing maximum compensation for our clients and seeing the positive impact it has on their families,” said Gene Riddle, managing partner and founder.“I'm blessed to practice alongside my daughter, Alex, who shares my commitment to advocacy. I'm even more excited to welcome my youngest daughter to the firm next year, continuing our family's dedication to helping injury victims.”

Adding to the leadership evolution, long-time attorney Molly Schertzinger, who has been with the firm for nearly 15 years, has been appointed Vice President and Director of Operations. Her extensive experience and leadership skills will further enhance the firm's commitment to excellence and client service.

While the name has evolved, the firm's mission remains steadfast: providing exceptional legal representation and compassionate support to injury victims.

“I am truly living my dream of helping people who have been seriously injured,” said Alex Riddle, attorney and partner.“Working alongside my father, one of the best attorneys I've ever seen, is both inspiring and humbling. His dedication to clients is unmatched, and I strive to carry that same level of excellence.”

The team at Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers extends heartfelt gratitude to their clients, colleagues, referral partners, and the community for their trust and support over the years. Here's to the next 40 years of making a difference-together.

Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm based in North Carolina, specializing in providing experienced legal representation to individuals injured in accidents and families affected by wrongful death caused by negligence. The firm is equally committed to delivering compassionate and reliable client service, ensuring clients feel supported and secure throughout their legal journey. With decades of experience and a dedicated team of attorneys and staff, Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers is devoted to achieving justice, fair compensation, and peace of mind for those they serve.

Riddle & Riddle Injury Lawyers

4600 Marriott Dr. STE 500, Raleigh, NC 27612

(919) 876-3020

