Social Affairs Min. Underlines Importance Of Supporting Local Agricultural Products

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on the importance Monday of supporting local agricultural products and enhancing their role in cooperative societies and sales outlets, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to developing the cooperative sector to serve the national economy.

The remarks were made in a statement issued by the of Social Affairs following a meeting chaired by Al-Huwaila with the committee tasked with supporting local agricultural products in cooperative societies.

According to the statement, Al-Huwaila noted that participants discussed several recommendations aimed at improving support for local products and ensuring adherence to the designated quotas for their promotion.

She highlighted that the ministry is working to strengthen regulatory mechanisms to ensure a balanced provision of local products within cooperative societies while adhering to relevant regulatory decisions.

The meeting concluded with the introduction of a new mechanism to regulate procurement processes within cooperative societies, ensuring transparency and fairness in dealings with local producers.

Al-Huwaila indicated that the committee would provide the ministry with regular reports on its work and recommendations, thereby enhancing monitoring efficiency and driving development to achieve the desired objectives.

She concluded by underscoring the importance of nationalizing positions within cooperative societies, which contributes to creating job opportunities for Kuwaitis and supporting national products as part of sustainable development efforts. (end)

