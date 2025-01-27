HIP Video Promo Presents: Mack Holland Releases Brand New Music Video He Is

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gospel Mack Holland shares inspiring message in his brand new faith-based single "He Is"

GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After developing an interest in music, Mack Holland began his journey as early as childhood. Singing in neighborhood groups in his hometown of Aiken, South Carolina, his time spent alongside others with shared musical interests deeply inspired him. Entering teenagehood, his love for creative pursuits grew, and he began exploring poetry writing. It wasn't long before A&R representatives caught a whiff of Holland's immense passion-fueled talent. He was brought to Nashville, Tennessee, with encouragement to start recording the poetry he had converted into well-written, meaningful songs. During his collaboration with Paramount Studios, Holland recorded five starting songs;“Your Love Is A Thrill”“Love Me Now,”“All In My Mind,”“I Once Had You,” and“I Ain't Got No Money Honey.” His bible-belt, southern roots planted a mustard seed of faith into Holland's heart, which would soon grow into rich, God-trusting roots. Although raised in a Baptist church, he also attended catholic school for years, learning everything there was to know about faith and worship. These experiences helped shape his well-rounded ideas about religion. In 2017, his spirit was called to encounter a new beginning; the challenge of writing Gospel music. This task was something he hadn't ever thought of trying, but it would soon alter his entire life and catapult him into spiritual enlightenment.

Holland's studio representatives in Atlanta suggested that Grammy Award Winning producer Kevin Bond would be an immaculate fit for Holland's potential Gospel music recordings. Upon meditating on the Lord, the lyrics came to him.“He Is,” discusses all the things that God is and the amazing blessings that his faith has done for him throughout his years as a songwriter. Holland's original idea for the“He Is,” music video was to incorporate the scenery of water. However, the outcome of his collaboration with videographer (name), was bigger than anything either of them could have imagined.

The music video features Holland strolling through a peaceful park, rich with greenery and life on a bright, cloudless day. Scriptless and natural, Holland is seen bathing in rays of sunlight, accepting peace and wisdom from God. Holland described the video shoot as a very special experience that was simply a blessing.“People were stopping their walks and watching us,” said Holland.“If you watch the video, you can see that it was meant to be. People were seeing us and just being inspired.” This song and video are so impactful that even after its ending, God's gift follows Holland, and even his viewers, off-screen.

