Me'raj-E-Aalam: Nightlong Prayers Held Across Kashmir

Late-night prayers were held at prominent Masjids and shrines while even smaller places of worship hosted ceremonies to mark the occasion.

According to reports, the biggest congregation on Me'raj-e-Aalam, (the night of ascent) when the Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) ascended to the heavens, was held at the Hazratbal shrine where thousands of devotees gathered to participate in the night-long prayers at the shrine, seeking blessings and spiritual solace.

The shrine echoed with the recitation of Quranic verses and prayers as worshippers, cutting across age groups, expressed their devotion.

The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will be displayed after pre-dawn prayers on Tuesday, allowing devotees to offer their respects.

The Hazratbal Shrine, known for housing the holy relic of the Prophet (SAW), becomes the focal point of prayers and gatherings on this auspicious occasion.

Meanwhile, the officials from the Waqf Board said all arrangements have been made for devotees, with washrooms and other facilities set up.“We have made elaborate arrangements for tonight and are expecting a good rush of people. As the weather is good, the crowd is expected to increase tomorrow. The display of the holy relic tonight and tomorrow is also expected to attract a large crowd,” said an official

Similar congregational prayers were held in many other shrines in the valley include Khanqah-e-Mualla, Ziyarat Syed Saib Sonwar, Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib, Jinab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Shahri Kailshpora and Aasar-i-Sharief Lal Bazar.

Notably, Muslims every year celebrate on 27th of Rajab (Hijri calendar), the Israʾ and Me'raj, the two parts of a Night Journey that prophet took during a single night around the year 621. Within Islam it signifies a physical journey.

During Me'raj, the command for five daily prayers (Nimaz) was also given to the Prophet of Islam.

LG, CM Greet People

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Me'raj.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said:“On the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Me'raj, I convey my greetings and best wishes to all. May almighty accept all our prayers on this pious night and continue to guide us on the path of compassion, love and harmony. I pray for good health, happiness and prosperity for all.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Me'raj, marking the miraculous night journey and ascension of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to the heavens.

In his message of felicitation, the Chief Minister highlighted the profound significance of this sacred event, stating that it reaffirms the truthfulness, greatness and devotion of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to Almighty Allah.

“ Shab-e-Me'raj is a testament to the unparalleled honesty, integrity and spiritual eminence of the beloved Prophet (SAW),” he said.

On this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister prayed for peace, prosperity and communal harmony across Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to build a society rooted in compassion, tolerance and unity.

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Shab-e-Me'raj.

While elaborating the philosophy behind the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the event symbolises a connection between God and his creation. He said that we should follow the path of righteousness, compassion and mutual tolerance, which are cornerstones of every faith.

The Deputy Chief Minister prayed for the well being of mankind and hoped that the occasion would usher peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

