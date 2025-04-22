Wanted Criminal Dies While Trying To Escape In J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 22 (IANS) The J&K Police said on Tuesday that an accused being brought to Jammu from Punjab died while trying to escape from police custody.

The incident took place on Monday when the police were bringing two wanted criminals from Punjab to Jammu and Kashmir.

A police statement said,“Yesterday one police party of Jammu police was sent to Baba Batala, Amritsar, Punjab, to round up two wanted persons with the help of Punjab Police and the police party accordingly arrested Mustaq Ali alias Raj Ali alias Bacchu Don, son of Mohammad Sadiq, resident of Kikri Morh, Baribrahama and one more accused wanted in the case. Both are wanted in a number of criminal cases in the JKS range."

While presenting the sequence of events, the statement mentions, "The police party along with the said accused, was returning from Amritsar towards Jammu, when the accused insisted to halt the vehicle to answer nature's call and when they were brought down from the vehicle, the accused suddenly attacked the police personnel and tried to snatch their weapons and escape from the police custody. However, the police party handled the situation, but one accused, namely Mushtaq Ali alias Bacchu Don, while trying to escape, fell on the road and got grievously injured."

Four police personnel also got minor injuries during this incident.

“The injured Mushtaq Ali was immediately rushed to the GMC hospital in Jammu for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. All required legal proceedings have been accordingly initiated. In this connection, FIR No. 33/2025 under relevant sections has been registered at Police Station Bishnah, and further investigation is going on. Police have requested the district magistrate of Jammu to constitute the board of doctors for the post-mortem of the deceased and conduct a necessary enquiry into the matter," the statement further mentioned..

It must be mentioned that in case of inter district accused, police from the area, where crime was committed, approaches police in the state where the accused are hiding, to bring the guilty to justice.

All legal formalities, including court order, formal request for assistance to the concerned police station, etc., are to be meticulously followed before the accused are arrested and brought back to the state where they have to face the process of law.