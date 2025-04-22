403
Scientists recognize reason of fatal outburst in Congo
(MENAFN) Laboratory results have confirmed that malaria was responsible for a recent deadly outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as announced by the country’s National Public Health Institute (INSP) on Monday. The outbreak, which occurred earlier this year, led to 943 reported cases and 52 deaths. Symptoms observed in patients included fever, fatigue, vomiting, and weight loss. Initially, health officials suspected malaria or food poisoning, and further tests ruled out other potential causes such as Ebola, Marburg, yellow fever, and dengue.
Professor Christian Ngandu, head of Congo’s public health emergency operations center, confirmed that laboratory tests identified malaria as the culprit. Malaria is transmitted through mosquito bites and can be fatal, especially for children and vulnerable populations lacking adequate medical care. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that malaria causes around 620,000 deaths annually, the majority of which occur in Africa.
The DRC has also faced other health challenges, including an ongoing outbreak of Mpox (formerly monkeypox), with over 2,000 suspected new cases reported each week. Meanwhile, the country is grappling with escalating armed conflict, particularly in the east, where rebel groups, including the M23, are clashing with government forces over territory and resources.
