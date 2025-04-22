403
Kenyan officer goes missing in Haiti following gang surprise attack
(MENAFN) A Kenyan police officer, part of the UN-backed Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti, has gone missing following an ambush by suspected gang members. The attack occurred on Tuesday in the town of Pont-Sonde, located about 60 miles north of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. Kenyan officers were attempting to assist a Haitian national police vehicle stuck in a ditch when the ambush took place.
The MSS confirmed that one officer from the Kenyan contingent is unaccounted for, and specialized teams have been dispatched to search for him. This incident follows the tragic death of a Kenyan police constable, Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, last month during an anti-gang operation in Segur-Savien.
Kenya has been leading international efforts to help Haiti’s national police regain control of gang-dominated areas, including much of the capital. Despite internal legal challenges, Kenya committed to sending 1,000 officers to assist Haiti's unstable security situation. The country has faced years of political chaos, including the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The Kenya National Police Service has expressed its support for the ongoing mission and remains dedicated to fulfilling the MSS's goals.
