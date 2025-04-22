403
Vatican Announces Date of Pope Francis’ Funeral
(MENAFN) The Vatican officially announced on Tuesday that the funeral ceremony for Pope Francis is scheduled for Saturday, April 26.
Based on the statement, the service will commence at 10 a.m. local time (0800GMT).
This announcement followed a gathering of cardinals earlier that same morning.
During this assembly, it was also revealed that the conclave to select a new pope will begin on May 5.
Pope Francis had been hospitalized in Rome in February, suffering from bronchitis, which later progressed into bilateral pneumonia.
After 38 days of medical care, he was released to continue recuperating at his residence within the Vatican.
He passed away on Monday at the age of 88.
