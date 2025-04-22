Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vatican Announces Date of Pope Francis’ Funeral

Vatican Announces Date of Pope Francis’ Funeral


2025-04-22 05:26:42
(MENAFN) The Vatican officially announced on Tuesday that the funeral ceremony for Pope Francis is scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

Based on the statement, the service will commence at 10 a.m. local time (0800GMT).

This announcement followed a gathering of cardinals earlier that same morning.

During this assembly, it was also revealed that the conclave to select a new pope will begin on May 5.

Pope Francis had been hospitalized in Rome in February, suffering from bronchitis, which later progressed into bilateral pneumonia.

After 38 days of medical care, he was released to continue recuperating at his residence within the Vatican.

He passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

MENAFN22042025000045017167ID1109457036

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search