IPL 2025: Pujara Calls Out Unclear Communication And Bowling Failure In KKR’S Defeat

India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has weighed in on Kolkata Knight Riders' alarming batting approach in their 39-run loss to Gujarat Titans, questioning not just Venkatesh Iyer's lack of intent but also the team's planning and communication from the dugout.

Venkatesh was promoted to No. 4 to counter Gujarat's left-arm spinner Sai Kishore and leg-spinner Rashid Khan. However, the left-hander failed to justify the move, scoring a scratchy 14 off 19 balls without hitting a boundary.

“I do agree that Venkatesh didn't play the role he should have. But was he told to just survive? Was the message from the dugout to simply knock it around when Rashid was bowling?” Pujara said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out

For Pujara, it wasn't just about individual decision-making but a larger question of tactical clarity.“Timeouts exist for a reason. When you realise things aren't working, the support staff must intervene and give a clear directive. That seems to have been missing.”

Pujara also turned the spotlight on KKR's bowling, which he believes allowed GT to post 198 on a surface that wasn't as flat as the score suggested.“The pitch had enough turn. If you're conceding over 60 runs in the last five overs on such a surface, then your execution is lacking. They should've restricted them to around 180," he said.

KKR were 68 for 2 after 10 overs, needing 131 more at 13 runs per over. The lack of urgency and misreading of the pitch cost them dearly-much like their previous match against Punjab Kings, where they couldn't chase 112.

"It's not just about batting collapse; it's about failing to understand what's needed at the moment. They were behind in all departments-strategy, clarity, and execution," Pujara said.

KKR, currently sitting seventh in the standings, will next face Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on April 26.