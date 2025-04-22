403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korean Finance Minister Holds Key Trade Talks with U.S.
(MENAFN) South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok flew to the US on Tuesday to kick off high-level trade negotiations with officials from the Trump administration, as reported by local media.
Choi, along with Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun, who are jointly leading the South Korean delegation, will engage in discussions in Washington, DC with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday, according to reports.
Choi emphasized that the trade talks are crucial for revitalizing the South Korea-US alliance. "I will return after opening the door for discussions on resolidifying the alliance between South Korea and the United States," he remarked to reporters at Incheon International Airport.
In addition to the trade discussions, Choi is expected to participate in the Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the US.
The Trump administration had imposed a 25% tariff on South Korean goods, which was temporarily reduced to 10% for 90 days.
South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo expressed hope that the trade talks would lead to mutually beneficial outcomes. "The upcoming meeting, which comes at the request of the US side in consideration of the importance of the trade relationship with South Korea, is expected to open the door to win-win solutions based on candid dialogue and cooperation," Han said during a Cabinet meeting.
Choi, along with Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun, who are jointly leading the South Korean delegation, will engage in discussions in Washington, DC with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday, according to reports.
Choi emphasized that the trade talks are crucial for revitalizing the South Korea-US alliance. "I will return after opening the door for discussions on resolidifying the alliance between South Korea and the United States," he remarked to reporters at Incheon International Airport.
In addition to the trade discussions, Choi is expected to participate in the Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the US.
The Trump administration had imposed a 25% tariff on South Korean goods, which was temporarily reduced to 10% for 90 days.
South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo expressed hope that the trade talks would lead to mutually beneficial outcomes. "The upcoming meeting, which comes at the request of the US side in consideration of the importance of the trade relationship with South Korea, is expected to open the door to win-win solutions based on candid dialogue and cooperation," Han said during a Cabinet meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment