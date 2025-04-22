403
Turkish Trade Minister Visits Japan to Boost Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat is set to visit Japan for two days, starting Wednesday, accompanied by officials from both the public and private sectors, with the goal of enhancing economic and trade relations, sources informed the media.
The visit, scheduled for April 23-24, aims to elevate the long-standing friendship between Turkey and Japan to new heights in terms of economic and commercial cooperation.
Coinciding with the 101st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Bolat will participate in the official inauguration of the Turkish pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka on Wednesday, where he will showcase Turkey’s cultural and technological aspirations to the global audience.
Turkey is taking part in EXPO 2025 Osaka under the theme, “Golden Age of Civilizations,” with its 900-square-meter national pavilion designed to highlight both the cultural legacy of Anatolia and Turkey’s vision for the future.
On the second day of the visit, Bolat will engage in separate bilateral talks with Japanese ministers from the fields of trade, transport and infrastructure, as well as agriculture, in Tokyo.
Additionally, Bolat will attend the Turkey-Japan CEO roundtable, which brings together prominent business leaders from both countries, and will meet with the president of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).
