Putin Expresses Condolences, Addresses Pope Francis' Legacy
(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Putin has conveyed his deepest sympathies and acknowledged the lasting impact of the late Pope Francis.
He specifically commended the Pope's efforts to promote communication between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Vatican, as well as his wider contributions to humanitarian causes.
Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88, just a day after attending Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.
In his formal message of condolences to Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Putin emphasized that “Pope Francis was held in great respect internationally as a devoted servant of the Christian faith, a wise religious leader and statesman, and a consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice.”
Putin also commented on the meaningful timing of the Pope’s death, which occurred during the Easter season.
He explained that this timing holds special significance within Orthodox Christian traditions, responding to a journalist’s inquiry during a press engagement later that day.
“If God calls a person to heaven during Easter time, it is a special sign that that person has not lived his life in vain,” Putin remarked. “I think this is the case. The Pope has done a lot of good not only for his flock, but for the world at large.”
