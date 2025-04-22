403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Francis Dies Following Stroke, Heart Failure, Vatican Confirms
(MENAFN) Pope Francis passed away following a stroke that led to a coma and subsequent heart failure, according to an announcement from the Vatican on Monday.
“The cause of Pope Francis' death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli noted in a death certificate.
The Vatican verified his death through electrocardiographic thanatography, referencing the formal declaration made by Arcangeli, who leads the Directorate of Health and Hygiene for the Vatican City State.
Alongside the announcement, the Vatican released Pope Francis’ spiritual testament, dated June 29, 2022, detailing his final wishes and burial instructions.
“I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.” He noted that he has consistently prayed “at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey.”
He further expressed that he wished to be buried in a tomb in the earth, “simple without particular ornamentation.”
Earlier in the day, the Vatican reported the death of the 88-year-old pontiff. Throughout his 12-year leadership of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis faced multiple health challenges, with his condition deteriorating significantly in recent weeks due to severe complications from double pneumonia, which required over a month of hospitalization in Rome.
“The cause of Pope Francis' death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli noted in a death certificate.
The Vatican verified his death through electrocardiographic thanatography, referencing the formal declaration made by Arcangeli, who leads the Directorate of Health and Hygiene for the Vatican City State.
Alongside the announcement, the Vatican released Pope Francis’ spiritual testament, dated June 29, 2022, detailing his final wishes and burial instructions.
“I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.” He noted that he has consistently prayed “at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey.”
He further expressed that he wished to be buried in a tomb in the earth, “simple without particular ornamentation.”
Earlier in the day, the Vatican reported the death of the 88-year-old pontiff. Throughout his 12-year leadership of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis faced multiple health challenges, with his condition deteriorating significantly in recent weeks due to severe complications from double pneumonia, which required over a month of hospitalization in Rome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment