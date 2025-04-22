403
Russian Muslim Leader Offers Condolences After Pope Francis’ Death
(MENAFN) The Mufti of Moscow, Albir Krganov, has extended his sympathies to the global Catholic community following the death of Pope Francis.
Krganov acknowledged the late pontiff’s efforts in attempting to prevent international disputes and build bridges with various religious groups.
Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, just one day after attending Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. He had served as the head of the Catholic Church since 2013.
“On behalf of Russian Muslims, we express our deep condolences to Catholics around the globe on the passing of Pope Francis,” Krganov, who also serves as the leader of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia (DSMR), remarked in a statement released on Monday.
Throughout his 12-year papacy, Pope Francis “devoted great attention to the issues of social justice, support for those in need, and the protection of human dignity,” Krganov highlighted.
The Muslim leader further emphasized that “His Holiness repeatedly advocated peacemaking and called for an end to conflicts, including the one in Palestine, emphasizing the importance of respecting humanitarian rights and searching for concord between peoples.”
