BIS Offers Internships For 500 Students
The internships will be offered to students enrolled in 4-year degree courses, 5-year integrated degree courses, postgraduate degrees, and diploma programmes. The 8-week internship will include pre-standardisation work in two key industries, QCO (Quality Control Order) compliance surveys in collaboration with BIS offices, and site visits to large-scale units, MSMEs and laboratories, the statement said.
Students will undertake detailed studies on manufacturing and testing processes, raw materials, in-process controls, and other aspects of product quality and conformity assessment.
The annual convention of BIS Standardisation Chairs and Nodal Faculty of MoU Partner Institutions, held recently, has also incorporated standardisation modules into the curriculum of 15 institutes, while more than 130 research and development projects have been commissioned.
Over 50 institutions have established BIS Corners and Academic Dashboards, and a total of 198 Standards Clubs have been formed across 52 institutes.
BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that this partnership is a shared national mission to embed a culture of quality and standardisation across academia. Deputy Director General, Standardisation, Rajeev Sharma encouraged institutions to foster action-oriented collaborations and contribute actively to the country's quality ecosystem.
The convention hosted technical sessions on curriculum integration, standards formulation, student engagement through Standards Clubs, and other promotional activities. In an open house discussion, partner institutions shared best practices and innovative models for academic collaboration.
The event concluded with a collective resolve to strengthen the culture of standardisation across Indian academia, empowering students and faculty to meaningfully engage with national and global quality systems, the statement added.
Representatives from 58 partner institutes participated in the convention. Five institutions- IIT Roorkee, SSEC Chennai, NIT Jalandhar, SVCE Chennai, and PSNACET Dindigul-were felicitated for their exceptional performance in BIS-related activities as per the MoU.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment