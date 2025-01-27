Israeli Forces Target Civilians S. Lebanon - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese of announced, Monday, that the total causalities from Israeli forces' aggression on Sunday reached 24 dead and 134 injured.

The violence occurred as residents attempted to enter their still-occupied border towns in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that large crowds of residents from southern border towns continued to converge on villages and towns in the western and central sectors, particularly the city of Bint Jbeil.

This comes as the Lebanese is strengthening its presence in the area, while the UN Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) conducts patrols.

The agency noted that residents of the border town of Houla managed to enter some neighborhoods following the army's deployment, and intense surveillance by the Israeli occupation's drones was reported across southern Lebanon and over the capital, Beirut.

The Lebanese Army has urged citizens to exercise caution and delay returning to the southern border areas due to the presence of mines and suspicious remnants left behind by the Israeli occupation forces, especially as the 60-day ceasefire period nears its expiration.

Despite these warnings, large crowds of citizens gathered, Sunday, at the entrances to their villages and towns, resulting in confrontations and clashes with Israeli occupation forces.

The Lebanese government reaffirmed that it will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement with Israel until February 18. (end)

