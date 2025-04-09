Ethiopian Airlines To Launch Passenger Flight To Sharjah, UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Africa's leading carrier Ethiopian Airlines has announced the launch of a new passenger flight service to Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), effective June 1, 2025.

The new route will operate four times weekly, connecting passengers to Sharjah, a city known for its rich culture and economic opportunities, the airline said Tuesday in a statement.

Mesfin Tasew, group chief executive officer of the Ethiopian Airlines, said the new service complements the airline's existing cargo operations and strengthens its connectivity to the Middle East.

"We are excited to expand our passenger flight network in the UAE with the addition of Sharjah, a key economic hub in the UAE. With enhanced travel options, our customers can now explore UAE's rich cultural heritage and dynamic business landscape," Tasew was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, Ethiopian Airlines operates over 100 weekly passenger and cargo flights to more than 17 destinations across the Middle East.

The airline's presence in the region dates back to 1979 when it launched flights to Dubai, marking nearly five decades of service to the United Arab Emirates.